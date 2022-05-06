HK actor Nick Cheung worries about wife Esther Kwan after her brother's death

Retired Hong Kong actress Esther Kwan's younger brother died in a hiking accident last month and her husband, actor Nick Cheung, is worried about her.

According to Hong Kong's Oriental Daily News, Cheung, who is starring in the upcoming crime drama Wolf Hiding, has been keeping his wife company after the tragedy.

But he had to travel to China for a contracted work commitment a few days later. The couple, both 57, married in 2003 and have a 16-year-old daughter, Brittany.

The report said Kwan had to take care of the funeral arrangements as well as her brother's son.

The 54-year-old, who was divorced, suffered serious injuries after he slipped and fell about 30m down a hill at Lower Shing Mun Reservoir in the Shatin district on April 9.

A tired-looking Kwan was seen in public for the first time on Wednesday, said the newspaper.

Worried that his wife could be stretched physically and emotionally, Cheung has asked his friends in Hong Kong to help take care of her while he is away.

Cheung won the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor for the movies Beast Stalker (2008) and Unbeatable (2013). His Beast Stalker role also snagged him the Best Actor accolade at the Golden Horse Film Award.

Kwan was formerly a leading actress in Hong Kong television, starring in series such as Lady Flower Fist (1997), Armed Reaction (1998) and The Legendary Four Aces (2000).

She has not been active in the entertainment industry since her marriage, with her last acting credit in the 2013 series, Always And Ever.