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HK actor Michael Tao makes rare appearance with wife in KL, following secret marriage in 2025

(Second from left) Michael Tao and his wife Ka Yee have largely kept their relationship under wraps since they began dating in 2008.

Hong Kong actor Michael Tao recently visited Kuala Lumpur to perform at a charity concert.

During the trip, the 62-year-old made a rare public appearance with his wife, former senior media executive Ka Yee.

Photos circulating online showed Ka Yee donning an understated black attire, remaining close by Tao’s side.

In another footage, the former TVB star was also seen thoughtfully helping his wife fix her jacket before they boarded a van together.

Netizens noted that the couple appeared affectionate and at ease in each other’s company.

According to reports, Tao and Ka Yee have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye since they began dating in 2008.

It was only after Hong Kong actress Meg Lam accidentally revealed news of their secret marriage in 2025 that Tao openly spoke about his wife.

In a previous interview with Hong Kong media, Tao said he felt “truly blessed” to have Ka Yee.

The actor added that he was especially moved when his wife expressed her willingness to move in with his elderly mother and help care for her, given his busy work schedule.

He is known for starring in TVB series such as The File Of Justice (1992 to 1997) and Detective Investigation Files (1995 to 1999).

Tao once described Ka Yee as his “life partner”, noting that she stood by him following the end of his first marriage.

He was previously married to a woman named Wong Wai Po from 2000 until 2007. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK