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HK actor Lee Lung Kei, 76, says he has moved on from 40-year-old ex-fiancee

Despite embracing his newfound freedom, Lee Lung Kei admitted that the experience had taken a heavy emotional toll on him, making him more cautious and guarded in relationships.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actor Lee Lung Kei has opened up about his past relationship with his ex-fiancee Chris Wong, who is 36 years his junior.

The pair went public with their romance in 2020 but called it quits in December 2025 after Lee, 76, discovered that Wong, 40, was already married and had a teenage son in China.

In a recent interview with HK01, Lee said he was deeply unhappy when the truth first came to light but has gradually come to terms with what happened.

The former TVB star added that he is now enjoying life as a single man.

“I don’t have to explain where I’ve been or report what time I’ll be home. I can go wherever I want,” he said.

Despite embracing his newfound freedom, Lee admitted that the experience had taken a heavy emotional toll on him, making him more cautious and guarded in relationships.

“I do find myself being more cautious, but I’m trying to keep those feelings in check and let go of the past. I think I’ve moved on about 98%,” he said.

Lee also revealed that he contacted Wong after their split to arrange for her to collect her personal belongings from his home, allowing them to make a clean break.

When asked whether Wong had apologised since their breakup, Lee replied: “No. She hasn’t said a single word of apology or thanks.”

Lee had previously spoken about the sacrifices he made for Wong, revealing that he transferred all his properties to his former wife as part of their divorce settlement to pave the way for his marriage to Wong.

He announced his intention to marry Wong in 2023 and later proposed to her while she was serving her prison sentence in April 2025.

Wong, a Chinese national whose real name is Wang Qingxia, was sentenced to jail by the Shatin Magistrates’ Court in June 2024 after pleading guilty to five charges involving overstaying in Hong Kong and forging university certificates to obtain an entry permit.

Lee had also disclosed that he spent hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong dollars hiring two barristers and three solicitors to help Wong with her legal troubles at the time. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK