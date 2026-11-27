Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HK actor Joe Ma, who once struggled financially, gifts luxury handbag to M’sian friend

The Malaysian manager (left), known as “Sister C”, shared a photo of herself with Hong Kong actor Joe Ma, who was in Malaysia for work.

Hong Kong actor Joe Ma has made headlines after gifting a luxury handbag to a Malaysian artiste manager, China Press reported.

The manager, known as “Sister C”, shared a photo of herself with Ma , who was in Malaysia for work, on Xiaohongshu.

In the picture, she was seen holding an Hermes paper bag while the actor gave a thumbs up.

“Thank you, Joe Ma, for the gift,” she wrote in the caption.

Ma has been travelling between mainland China and Malaysia for work in recent years.

While the 58-year-old has found success , his early years in the entertainment industry were marked by financial difficulties.

In a 2016 interview, he revealed that he had borrowed money to pay rent for several years and taken on odd jobs to make ends meet.

“I even worked as a deliveryman and accompanied drivers on their routes. Even after I became a leading actor, the title was largely in name only, as I was earning just a few thousand dollars a month,” he said at the time.

The Tiger Cubs (2012) star also recalled being expected to contribute towards meals with colleagues despite his modest earnings.

“They told the leading actor to chip in a few thousand dollars. After paying for that, what was I supposed to live on for the rest of the month?” he lamented.

Beyond acting, Ma, who joined the entertainment industry in 1993, has also ventured into business.

He previously partnered with his elder brother to run an office furniture company before opening an upscale Japanese restaurant and bar in Tsim Sha Tsui in 2017. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK