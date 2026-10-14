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HK actor Damian Lau, 76, urges public to have faith in him amid health concerns

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau (left) shared several photos of himself in a statement on Weibo on Oct 12.

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau has addressed concerns about his health after being spotted using a walking stick during a recent cinema outing.

The sighting prompted speculation among netizens that the 76-year-old may have suffered a stroke, with some pointing to apparent stiffness in his right hand.

Lau had also sparked concern in August after he was reportedly seen struggling to walk unaided at an event in Shenzhen, China.

In a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Oct 12, the Luk Siu Fung (1976) star said he had chosen not to publicly disclose his illness to avoid inviting negative assumptions.

“I hope everyone will not worry excessively because of online discussions. I also hope you can have a little faith in me, as I am capable of dealing with this,” he wrote.

Lau also reflected on the past few years, describing them as some of the most carefree and happiest periods of his life.

Acknowledging that birth, ageing, illness and death are inevitable, he said one’s attitude plays an important role in navigating life’s challenges.

He also cautioned against constantly comparing oneself with others or dwelling on what one lacks, saying such negative thoughts could make life more difficult.

“If we face these challenges with a positive and optimistic attitude, perhaps we can discover a different meaning to life,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Lau has been linked to stroke rumours.

In 2020, he was reportedly rumoured to have suffered a stroke after being photographed using a walking stick.

However, a close friend later dismissed the speculation, explaining that the actor had injured himself in a fall while preparing for a musical. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK