Straitstimes.com header logo

HK actor Damian Lau, 76, urges public to have faith in him amid health concerns

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau (left) shares several photos of himself in a statement on Weibo on Oct 12.

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau (left) shared several photos of himself in a statement on Weibo on Oct 12.

PHOTO: DAMIAN LAU/WEIBO

  • Damian Lau, 76, has asked the public to trust him after health worries grew when he was seen with a walking stick and stiffness in his right hand.
  • He said on Weibo that he did not share his illness earlier to avoid “negative assumptions” and asked people not to worry too much about online talk.
  • Lau reflected that ageing and illness are part of life, and said a positive attitude can help. He has faced similar stroke rumours before, including in 2020.

AI generated

Hong Kong actor Damian Lau has addressed concerns about his health after being spotted using a walking stick during a recent cinema outing.

The sighting prompted speculation among netizens that the 76-year-old may have suffered a stroke, with some pointing to apparent stiffness in his right hand.

Lau had also sparked concern in August after he was reportedly seen struggling to walk unaided at an event in Shenzhen, China.

In a statement on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Oct 12, the Luk Siu Fung (1976) star said he had chosen not to publicly disclose his illness to avoid inviting negative assumptions.

“I hope everyone will not worry excessively because of online discussions. I also hope you can have a little faith in me, as I am capable of dealing with this,” he wrote.

Lau also reflected on the past few years, describing them as some of the most carefree and happiest periods of his life.

Acknowledging that birth, ageing, illness and death are inevitable, he said one’s attitude plays an important role in navigating life’s challenges.

He also cautioned against constantly comparing oneself with others or dwelling on what one lacks, saying such negative thoughts could make life more difficult.

“If we face these challenges with a positive and optimistic attitude, perhaps we can discover a different meaning to life,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Lau has been linked to stroke rumours.

In 2020, he was reportedly rumoured to have suffered a stroke after being photographed using a walking stick.

However, a close friend later dismissed the speculation, explaining that the actor had injured himself in a fall while preparing for a musical. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
Actress Zoe Tay reunites with veteran actor and former co-star Damian Lau in Hong Kong
HK veteran Damian Lau posts rare photo of Chinese actor Hu Ge and his wife
See more on

Hong Kong

Celebrities

Actors

Health and well-being

Social media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.