HK actor Bosco Wong reportedly spent over $7,000 on premium Sepang F1 race tickets

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Bosco Wong fulfilled a long-time dream when he met Spanish racer Fernando Alonso at the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang.

Hong Kong actor Bosco Wong fulfilled a long-time dream when he met Spanish racer Fernando Alonso at the 2026 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, held from Oct 2 to 4.

In an Instagram post on Oct 2, Wong, 45, shared a selfie with Alonso – who holds two Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles – and captioned it: “WooooooW, finally met you!”

The post also featured nine other photos taken at the Sepang International Circuit, including two snapshots of Wong posing beside a race car near the pit lane.

In September, Wong shared a photo on social media of the F1 Paddock Club tickets he had purchased with the help of a friend to watch the race in Malaysia.

At the time, the former TVB star said: “This is my first time watching F1 live. I have to experience it no matter what.”

According to China Press, Wong spent a five-figure sum on the tickets, priced between RM22,500 (S$7,040) and RM26,600.

It is understood that the F1 Paddock Club offers a range of exclusive experiences, including a pit lane walk, where guests can get close to the teams as they practise their pit stops, and a guided track tour.

Guests are also said to also have access to air-conditioned hospitality suites located on the upper level of the main pit building, where they can enjoy a closer view of the circuit.

For the record, Wong has long been a fan of cars and motorsports.

In a 2023 interview with Hong Kong media, he revealed that he owns eight cars, most of which are vintage models. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK