Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HK actor Bobby Au Yeung, 66, & wife plan to move into nursing home in later years

Bobby Au Yeung said although he and Rosanna were in their 30s when they married in 1996, they did not feel ready to take on parenthood.

Hong Kong actor Bobby Au Yeung and his wife Rosanna Fu, granddaughter of late Macau casino tycoon Fu Laorong, have no regrets about not having children.

In a recent interview on a web show, Au Yeung, 66, said although he and Rosanna were in their 30s when they married in 1996, they did not feel ready to take on parenthood.

Fortunately, neither of their families pressured them into starting a family.

“Having a child doesn’t mean the responsibility ends after birth. That’s when it actually begins, with years of responsibilities to follow,” he said.

When asked who would care for them in their old age without children, Au Yeung said he and his wife were prepared to move into a nursing home together.

“There’s no need to wait until you’re confined to a wheelchair to move into one. Nursing homes nowadays are beautiful and luxurious. Everything is arranged for you, including meals and medication,” he said.

The actor also cautioned against having children solely in the expectation that they would provide financial or personal support for their parents in old age.

During the interview, Au Yeung also slammed longstanding claims that he was financially dependent on his wealthy wife, whose family fortune is reportedly worth billions.

The Shine On You star said he had always shouldered their household expenses, adding: “I work so hard to maintain this family. Some people have said really nasty things, but I have never spent a single cent of hers!”

Despite Rosanna’s affluent background, Au Yeung said he leads a relatively modest lifestyle and continues to be mindful of his spending.

“I don’t need to dress in gold and jewellery. I even save money on haircuts by cutting my own hair,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK