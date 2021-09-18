Hit K-drama Hospital Playlist will not return for third season

SEOUL • Hit medical drama Hospital Playlist, which ended its second season with its highest viewership ratings on Thursday, will not be renewed for a third season.

"Both the production team and the cast do want to work together if plans for a third season are conceived some day, but there are no specific plans for a third season right now," the production team said in a statement.

The heartwarming K-drama, shown on South Korean network tvN as well as streaming platform Netflix, follows five close friends who went to medical school together, work together and perform together as part of a band.

More than 3.85 million viewers tuned in to watch the highly anticipated finale, which also maintained its winning streak at the top of its time slot, remaining in first place across all channels.

The cast shared fond farewell messages as the show ended its run.

Actor Jung Kyung-ho, 38, who played Kim Joon-wan, said the role was a turning point for him. "While filming Hospital Playlist, I realised anew that one's health is the most important thing," he said.

Meanwhile, actress Jeon Mi-do, 39, who played Chae Song-hwa, the only female doctor in the group of friends, thanked the cast and crew.

She added: "I want to thank all the viewers who loved Chae Song-hwa as well. I was able to receive the best gift that an actor can receive through Hospital Playlist. Every day I spent as Chae Song-hwa was a happy one."