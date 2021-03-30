Hit K-drama Crash Landing On You to return as a musical

SEOUL - While there is still no news about a second season of mega hit K-drama Crash Landing On You, fans of the cross-border romance will be happy to know that it is coming back in the form of a musical.

Studio Dragon, the media firm which produced the drama, is working with two production companies, T2N Media and Pop Music, on the musical adaptation, slated to be staged in Seoul in the middle of next year.

Casting for the leads is reportedly about to start, although it is not known if the beloved original stars, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, will be involved or if they have any singing abilities.

In the drama series, the character played by Hyun was not only a North Korean soldier, he was also a concert pianist, so a musical adaptation seems like a natural progression.

The show broke cable TV viewership records when it aired from 2019 to 2020 and was also one of the most streamed shows on Netflix internationally.

The chemistry between the two leads was so sizzling that it spilled over to real life. Hyun and Son confirmed earlier this year that they were dating, much to the delight of the fans who have dubbed the union #BinJin on social media.