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His fans may be ‘Ah Mas’, but Li Nanxing hopes his sci-fi drama will win over younger viewers

Veteran local actor Li Nanxing headlines apocalyptic drama The Leftovers, which will debut on Netflix before airing on Channel 8 and mewatch.

SINGAPORE – Veteran local actor Li Nanxing is well aware that his fan base is ageing along with him.

Many of his longtime supporters, he jokes, are now ‘Ah Mas’.

“My audience from that era have become grandmothers,” the 61-year-old says in Mandarin, laughing. Some, he jokes, are now in their 70s and 80s.

After a career spanning over 40 years, the screen star affectionately known as the Ah Ge of Singapore show business knows his enduring reputation alone will not win him a new following.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Oct 29 at the media session of the upcoming Channel 8 series The Leftovers, Li, who headlines the production, knows he is a “stranger” to young TV viewers.

“How do you attract the younger generation and make them see that you can still act?” he says, adding that he hopes the ambitious dystopian thriller will do just that.

The first season of the three-part apocalyptic drama premieres on Netflix on Nov 9, before airing on mewatch and Channel 8 on weekdays at 9pm from Nov 16. Seasons two and three will follow in 2027. Each season has eight episodes. Other cast members include Jesseca Liu , Zhang Zetong, Cheryl Chou, Desmond Tan, Jeremy Chan, James Seah, Bryan Wong, Chen Liping and Zoe Tay.

Li plays Xiao Wenze, a brilliant scientist whose ambition to develop artificial wombs and organs turns into an increasingly obsessive quest. The story shifts between 2017 and 2037, as volcanic eruptions wreak environmental havoc on the fictional island of Equaland, where organ failure is rife and desperate residents become targets of organ traffickers.

Li Nanxing as scientist Xiao Wenze in Channel 8's apocalyptic drama The Leftovers. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

For Li, the premise struck an unexpectedly personal chord. He remembers ash from an Indonesian volcanic eruption in the 1980s drifting into Singapore and settling on his car. Around the same period, he recalls, the fish in his home pond died.

He was in his 20s then, but that memory remains vivid. “It made me realise how serious it could be,” he says of the disaster’s effects, which helped him picture The Leftovers’ devastated world.

The demanding shoot was another matter. Filming took place over about six months in 2025 , including locations in Malaysia, with workdays sometimes lasting 13 to 15 hours.

Because the three seasons were filmed simultaneously and out of chronological order, Li might play a younger Wenze one day and an older version the next.

Before production began, Li bleached his hair to make it easier to dye a head of grey, but the constant colouring and styling left him losing “so much hair”. Hair and make-up preparations took about two hours each day.

He also struggled to keep track of the large ensemble cast, joking how he often forgot who they were playing and their character s’ names. Portraying a scientist also meant his lines include d much medical terminology that had to be pronounced correctly.

“I’m getting too old to memorise such difficult dialogue,” he adds, laughing.

Before production began, Li Nanxing bleached his hair to make it easier to dye a head of grey, but the constant colouring and styling left him losing “so much hair”. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

Yet, the experience rekindled his professional curiosity. Stepping onto The Leftovers’ virtual production set meant actors could see elaborate digital environments instead of imagining everything against a green screen, and Li found himself looking forward to discovering each new set.

Working with younger co-stars, such as Zhang, 33, Chou, 30, also gave him fresh perspectives. Rather than impose his seniority, he prefer red to let them try their interpretations first, then work together towards a natural performance.

Does the weight of his Ah Ge status, coupled with a regional Netflix debut, add pressure?

Li takes a relaxed view. Audiences now favour stories that are “short and sharp”, he says, and ultimately decide for themselves what they enjoy.

Jesseca Liu shares top billing with Li Nanxing in sci-fi drama The Leftovers. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

For Liu, who shares top billing with Li , that wider audience is precisely what makes The Leftovers exciting.

“Viewers have seen so many different genres, and their expectations have grown,” the 47-year-old says in Mandarin.

But international viewers may not expect the same production quality from a Singapore drama – an advantage she believes could make the series a pleasant surprise.

“We can prove that we are capable of breaking out of our own mould,” she says. Having seen the finished visual effects, she feels the show can hold its own against South Korean productions and even some Hollywood fare.

Liu plays Lin Aiqin, Wenze’s former assistant who is suffering from silicosis , a lung disease, and is in desperate need to protect her son (played by Zhang).

Sharing scenes with Li Nanxing proved surprisingly easy, says Jesseca Liu, adding that The Leftovers is their second time working together. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

The Malaysian actress initially considered passing on the part, fearing another long- suffering mother role would be too similar to her character from Mediacorp’s blockbuster drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story (2025), for which she won Best Actress at Star Awards 2026.

But after discussing the character with The Leftovers’ executive producer, she was attracted to Aiqin’s selfishness, uncertainty and vulnerability, and decided she wanted the role badly enough to audition.

Sharing scenes with Li proved surprisingly easy, says Liu , adding that The Leftovers is their second time working together. They first shared screen time 10 years ago for the family drama Through It All (2006).

Aiqin idolises Wenze, and Liu says that mirrored her own admiration for Li. “In the drama, I worship him like a god,” she says. “And I’ve always looked up to Li Nanxing.”

Li, in turn, treats Liu like a mentee – a dynamic she says fit their characters naturally.

Jesseca Liu plays Lin Aiqin, Xiao Wenze’s former assistant who is suffering from silicosis, a lung disease, and is in desperate need to protect her son. PHOTO: MEDIACORP

These days, h e likens himself to a vehicle with high mileage: He still goes for regular medical check-ups, but knows it is time to ease off the accelerator.

“At a certain age, your system slows down. The mileage is too high. You have to slow down,” he says.

Slowing down, however, does not mean stopping.

“It’s the passion that got me here today,” he says. “There’s always room to improve.”