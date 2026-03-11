Hip-hop star Jay Park to make AIA Hyrox Singapore race debut on April 5

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jay Park, seen here at Waterbomb Singapore 2024, will take part in the Men’s Doubles category with his physical trainer.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Jay Park can catch a glimpse of the Korean-American singer-rapper sweating it out at the National Stadium on April 5 for the AIA Hyrox Singapore 2026 challenge.

It will be the 38-year-old’s maiden attempt at completing the gruelling fitness race. In a March 5 video on his YouTube channel, he said he will be participating in the Men’s Doubles category with his physical trainer.

For Hyrox racers and spectators who have opted in for the complimentary AIA Protect 360 (III) coverage, there is a chance to meet the hip-hop entertainer up close at either the meet-and-greet session or a special closed-door party.

AIA Singapore is offering participants and spectators complimentary AIA Protect 360 (III) coverage. Spectator tickets to Hyrox are still available and are priced at $23.

South Korean celebrities, including K-pop idol Minho from boy band Shinee and fitness personality Amotti from the hit Netflix reality shows Physical: 100 Season 2 – Underground (2024) and Physical: Asia (2025), drew huge crowds at the Singapore Expo for the AIA Hyrox Singapore challenge held on Nov 29 and 30, 2025.

While it is not known if Minho or Amotti will be back in town for the April race, Physical: 100 Season 2 runner-up Hong Beom-seok is set to participate, after competing here twice in 2025 at AIA Hyrox Singapore and the Hyrox Open Asian Championships.

Hyrox is a global race that tests strength and endurance, combining both running and functional workout as athletes race in a circuit comprising eight 1km runs and eight workout stations.