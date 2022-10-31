Henry Cavill makes shocking exit from The Witcher as Liam Hemsworth takes over lead role

LOS ANGELES – British actor Henry Cavill is moving on from Netflix’s fantasy drama series The Witcher (2019 to present) after three seasons.

Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is set to replace him after the third season airs in 2023.

Cavill, 39 – who had lobbied hard for the lead role, as he was a fan of the video games based on the book series – posted about his departure last Friday on Instagram.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” he said of his role as a magically enhanced monster-hunter known as a “witcher”.

He added: “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”