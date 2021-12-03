Hellbound director did not expect series to be a hit

SEOUL • South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho says he is bewildered by the overwhelming response to his new series, Hellbound.

The horror-fantasy series topped Netflix's charts when it began streaming on Nov 19 and is expected to follow in the footsteps of another K-drama, Squid Game, the most watched show on the platform.

"When I first talked about Hellbound with Netflix, I did not think that it would universally resonate with audiences," he said in an interview published on news site Korea JoongAng Daily on Wednesday.

The six-parter, starring Yoo Ah-in, centres on a horrifying entity which notifies people of the exact date and time of their deaths. Three gruesome creatures then arrive to take them to hell. A shady and powerful religious organisation known as New Truth Society springs up as fear grips the nation.

"Hellbound just isn't the sort of fare to generate broad appeal," Yeon said, adding: "The work targets viewers who enjoy fantasy and complex Lovecraftian tales. It doesn't have the punch of Squid Game."

Best known for zombie movie Train To Busan (2016), he wrote the script for a hit webtoon, also titled Hellbound, which ended in September last year. The Netflix version deviates slightly from the webtoon.

"I would have been satisfied by ranking No. 2 on the chart," he said, adding that he was "stunned, bewildered and grateful".

"Although Hellbound is set in South Korea, the problems that the characters deal with are universal: life and death, sin and punishment, and questions about humanity. Whether or not there is hell, these are questions that people ask themselves as they lead their lives."

The series' ending left it open to another season, but Yeon said he had not yet discussed it with Netflix.