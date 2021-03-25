Helen Mirren to play villain Hespera in Shazam movie sequel

Veteran British actress Helen Mirren, 75, will take on the role of villain Hespera in Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, the sequel to the 2019 box office hit.

Shazam! was based on the DC Comics character Billy Batson, who transformed from a teenager into an adult superhero upon reciting the magic word "shazam".

Lead actor Zachary Levi will return in the sequel, as will most of the rest of the original cast and director David F. Sandberg. The movie is set to be released in June 2023.

While not much is known about Hespera, as the character does not appear in the comics, Mirren is no stranger to action roles.

The Oscar-winning actress of The Queen (2006) played an assassin in Red (2010) and Red 2 (2013), as well as criminal mastermind Queenie in the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

She will next be seen in the franchise's upcoming instalment, F9, which will be out in June, reprising her role as Queenie.