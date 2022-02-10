HEAVENLY ASCENT

•Figures are from Celebrity Net Worth.

JACKY CHEUNG, 60 Estimated net worth: US$50 million (S$67.2 million) Breakout moment: While working as a reservation officer for airline Cathay Pacific in the mid-1980s, he took part in the 18th District Singing Competition and won first prize. He was then signed by a record label. Known for: The God of Songs has a long list of classic hits in Cantonese and Mandarin, including Just Want To Spend My Life With You (1993) and Goodbye Kiss (1993). He is also famous for his dramatic vibrato and rich baritone. Career highlight: In 1997, he was the artistic director and lead actor in the ground-breaking Cantonese Broadway-style musical Snow. Wolf.Lake. It had 42 consecutive full-house performances at the Hong Kong Coliseum, still an unbeaten record. Family: He met Hong Kong actress May Lo while filming the romantic movie Devoted To You (1986). They married in London in 1996 and have two daughters - Zoe, 21, and Zia, 16. Scandals: In 2013, a tabloid claimed he might be having an affair with his assistant Julia. He dismissed the rumours at a press conference in Malaysia, saying: "My relationship with Julia is purely based on work and friendship." Still a Heavenly King?: Without a doubt. More than 4.5 million fans attended his A Classic Tour concert tour (2016 to 2019), which consisted of 233 shows in places such as Paris, Las Vegas and Beijing. The tour had two stops in Singapore, where he did three shows each in February 2017 and February 2018 - all at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.