SINGAPORE - Most Singaporeans might think of Pulau Ubin as a fun day trip to get close to nature. But home-grown theatre company Drama Box's upcoming play, Ubin, plans to show a darker, deeper side to the island.

Just before dusk, 50 audience members will be ferried by boat from Changi Jetty to Pulau Ubin. They will be led through its forests by guides - who are, in fact, actors - on a four-hour journey that will traverse the island's geography and history.