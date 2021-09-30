HBO Asia's original shows premiere at prestigious film fests

A horror story by Singaporean director Nicole Midori Woodford is among several new works from HBO Asia that will premiere at prestigious film festivals.

Titled The Excursion, the story of a mother and her son who encounter the supernatural on a beach is an episode from the second season of horror anthology series Folklore, for which home-grown film-maker Eric Khoo returns as showrunner.

Together with another episode, The Day The Wind Blew, directed by Japanese pop singer Seiko Matsuda, The Excursion will premiere at the 34th Tokyo International Film Festival, set to take place next month and in November.

Woodford, 34, who is also a lecturer in film studies, won the National Arts Council's Young Artist Award last year. She says: "The episode stems from the perspective of the mother who has suppressed memories of a past trauma which haunts her when she's asleep and awake.

"Both worlds come together in a very layered and psychological approach during the Hungry Ghost Festival. I think there's a lot of heart and emotion that is tied intrinsically to the horror of what the family experiences."

Filipino-Japanese film Gensan Punch will premiere and compete at the upcoming 26th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea next month. Starring Japanese actor Shogen and directed and produced by Filipino director-producer Brillante Mendoza, the film will also be screened at the Tokyo film festival.

Two episodes from Thai drama series Forbidden, co-directed by Thai director Anucha Boonyawatana and Korean-American director Josh Kim, will also premiere at the Busan film festival.

Early this month, several episodes from Filipino crime thriller series On The Job were screened in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival. It was the only Asian work out of the 21 international titles.

Leading man John Arcilla was named Best Actor, the first Filipino to win the accolade.

On The Job is available on streaming service HBO Go, while the rest will be available later on HBO Go as well as HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601 and Singtel TV Channel 420).