Hayden Panettiere’s death ruled accidental, US police ends probe into actress’ demise

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An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, the coroner said, classifying Panettiere’s death as an accident.

Local police in the United States have ended their investigation into the death of American actress Hayden Panettiere, who was known for her roles in hit television shows Heroes (2006 to 2010) and Nashville (2012 to 2018), various media outlets in the US and Britain reported.

The decision follows a ruling of the actress’ death as accidental, British media outlet BBC reported, citing the police in the US’ south-eastern state of South Carolina.

Panettiere died on Aug 16 in Greenville, South Carolina, at the age of 36.

A local coroner reported in September that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of a cocktail of drugs, including fentanyl, a genetic variation of anxiety medication Xanax, a muscle relaxant and an anti-psychotic drug.

An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma, the coroner said, classifying the death as an accident.

“Based on the Medical Examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental,” CNN reported, citing the police’s statement.

According to the BBC and CNN, the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) had reportedly joined a local police probe into the two-time Golden Globe nominee’s death, but it is unclear if the federal law enforcement agency’s investigation has also concluded.

International news agency AFP previously reported that an investigation into Panettiere’s death is likely to focus on where she obtained the drugs.

The investigation could be similar to the probe into the overdose of American actor Matthew Perry, who died in 2023.

Five people were sentenced for their roles in supplying the Friends (1994 to 2004) actor with the drugs that killed him.

Local news outlets reported that Panettiere’s former boyfriend Brian Hickerson, who has admitted to abusing her, and his brother were next to the actress when emergency services arrived.

According to a heavily redacted report released by the police, Hickerson had spoken to investigators about Panettiere and provided a bag containing her medications.

Actress had struggled with substance abuse

Months before her death, Panettiere had released her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she detailed personal challenges including struggles of childhood stardom and trauma around the birth of her daughter in 2014.

The actress subsequently suffered from postpartum depression, alcohol addiction and the use of opioids to self-medicate.

Panettiere shot to fame playing Claire Bennet, a high-school cheerleader with superpowers, on NBC’s serialised hit Heroes.

She clinched two Golden Globe nominations with her role as Juliette Barnes in the musical drama Nashville, and her most recent appearance was in the psychological thriller Sleepwalker (2026).