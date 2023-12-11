Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron tops N. America with record $17.2m box office

LOS ANGELES – The Boy And The Heron, the latest movie by celebrated Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, topped the North American box office over the weekend with an estimated take of US$12.8 million (S$17.2 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Dec 10.

That marked “the highest opening weekend for a Studio Ghibli film”, Exhibitor Relations said in a statement. It is the first time the 82-year-old anime master’s movie has debuted atop the North American box office.

The Boy And The Heron is also the first original anime production to lead the North American box office and the first international production to do so in 2023.

The film depicts the life of 11-year-old Mahito, who goes to live with his father in the countryside after the death of his mother.

The boy then meets a grey heron who becomes his guide in an epic where the mysteries of life – a hallmark of Miyazaki’s tales, which include classics such as Spirited Away (2001) and Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – unfold one after the other.