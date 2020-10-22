Have Hong Kong stars Carina Lau, Rosamund Kwan buried the hatchet?

Hong Kong movie stars Carina Lau and Rosamund Kwan used to be good pals before they fell out with each other five years ago. But it seems like their relationship is on the mend after the two actresses recently appeared in a photograph together.

On Wednesday (Oct 21), Lau, 54, posted pictures of her celebrity friends attending an event for a new video art project Always I Distrust - which she appears in.

Kwan, 58, appeared in several of the photos. She and Lau also appeared in a picture together - their first time doing since their 2015 feud.

The duo had a very public falling out tied to Kwan's former husband Pierre Chen, a Taiwanese electronics billionaire. Kwan and Chen dated for over seven years before getting married secretly in 2014. But just a year later, Kwan announced they had parted ways.

Lau got into the picture when she was spotted going on a hike with Chen prior to Kwan's break-up announcement, which irked Kwan.

Kwan told media reporters then: "Do (Lau and Chen) have any consideration for other people's feelings?"

Lau, who has been married to film star Tony Leung Chiu-wai since 2008, was baffled at Kwan's response and said then that she goes hiking almost daily, sometimes with friends of the opposite sex.

She added that Kwan was "sensitve" to the news perhaps because her relationship was on the rocks and said that her husband Leung would not be so "immature" to get worked up at her going hiking with Chen alone.

When asked if she and Kwan were friends, Lau said then: "I don't even know if she's married or divorced, I don't think we're best friends."

Kwan and Lau are both veteran film stars. Kwan is known for playing Thirteenth Aunt in the 1990s martial arts film series Once Upon A Time In China starring Jet Li.

Lau is known for her work in movies such as Wong Kar-wai's Days Of Being Wild (1991).