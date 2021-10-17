Have climate anxiety? You are not alone

When a massive iceberg broke off from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica in 2017 - an unmistakable sign of global warming - Mr Aidan Mock, reading the news some 9,400km away in Singapore, was seized by a deep grief.

The 26-year-old says: "For some reason, that geologic event, which seemed very irreversible, really affected me. It was not something we can humanly intervene upon anymore. It was a moment where I understood and struggled to accept the irreversibility of the predicament we are in with climate change."