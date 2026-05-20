Harry Styles fans to splash over $1.7 billion on his 12 London concerts in June: Barclays

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Harry Styles performs at the BRIT Awards 2026 in Manchester on Feb 28.

LONDON - British singer Harry Styles’ record dozen concerts in London this summer will see fans spend more than £1 billion (S$1.7 billion) combined on tickets and costs including accommodation and travel, Barclays forecast on May 19.

The British bank said the figure, which is similar to estimates it gave for American pop star Taylor Swift’s UK tour in 2024 and British rock band Oasis’ UK reunion in 2025, highlighted “the rise of concert tourism”.

“Harry Styles’ Wembley residency is set to deliver a significant boost to London,” Barclays’ head of hospitality and leisure Rich Robinson said in a statement.

“It also underlines consumers’ growing appetite for memorable experiences, as people increasingly prioritise events that feel personal, meaningful and worth travelling for.”

Fan spending across the 12 Styles concerts at the London stadium in June is set to total £1.06 billion, or £981 per person, despite inflationary pressures.

Alongside buying tickets, those attending are due to spend on average hundreds of pounds on food, drinks, outfits and official merchandise, Barclays estimated.

He kicked off his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam on May 16 ahead of performing across the globe, including in New York, Sao Paulo and Sydney.

He will perform for 10 nights at the Johan Cruyff Arena in the capital of the Netherlands, usually home to Dutch football giants Ajax, who have been displaced during the tour.

The tour will take root in seven cities for a total of 67 concerts until Dec 13. New York’s Madison Square Garden will host 30 shows at the end of August.

Fans of Harry Styles unveil an artwork honouring him at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 15, a day before the British singer begins his 10-day concert series. PHOTO: EPA

The 32-year-old Briton burst onto the pop scene at the age of 16 thanks to British reality talent show The X Factor (2004 to 2018) that led him to front boy band One Direction.

The artiste’s solo career has cemented his status as one of the world’s biggest pop stars, thanks to smash hits Watermelon Sugar (2019), Sign Of The Times (2017) and As It Was (2022).

His new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally came out on March 6, four years after his last work Harry’s House (2022), which won Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

With a more electronic and experimental sound, although still unashamedly full of dance tracks, his latest work is seen as taking a new trajectory. It shot straight to the top of the charts in some 20 countries, including Britain, France and the United States.

In a rare interview given to New Zealand presenter Zane Lowe, Styles said a residency-style tour would offer fans improved staging for the show.

“I think it makes the show better. I think you can build something that doesn’t have to travel every night,” he said.

“I think there’s something in this that allows me to stay in my life while I’m doing it and therefore... to take care of myself better which I think makes me better at doing the thing.” AFP