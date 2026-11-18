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LONDON - Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Britain’s Glastonbury in 2027, the organisers said on their website on Nov 18, as the sold-out festival returns after taking a year off in 2026.

British singer Styles, who recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, will play the festival for the first time, while American singer Cher will take the legends slot at the age of 81.

It will be the second time American star Eilish headlines the event after her first appearance in 2022, while British singer Fender will take one of the coveted top spots for the first time.

Glastonbury, held at Worthy Farm in south-west England since 1970, sells out before any headliners have been announced. The tickets for the 2027 event sold out in 42 minutes in October.

The festival was not held in 2026, known as a fallow year. Every five years or so, the farm’s pastures need to recover from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June.

British bands Massive Attack, Chase & Status and The XX as well as singer Lily Allen are amongst the other acts who will perform at the festival. REUTERS