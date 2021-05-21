Harry, Markle mark third wedding anniversary with relief centre in India

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who celebrated their third anniversary on Wednesday, are marking the occasion with a new philanthropic project from their Archewell Foundation.

They announced plans to build a community relief centre in Mumbai, India, their third such project.

They are working in partnership with World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit non-governmental organisation run by celebrity chef Jose Andres, which provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

In a press release on Wednesday, they cited India's alarming second wave of Covid-19 infections as grounds for erecting the centre there.

"Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost, millions have been infected and there is widespread concern that the crisis is even worse than reported," they said in the statement.

They added that the centres can be used as emergency response kitchens or vaccination sites, while in the long term, they can work as schools, clinics, food distribution hubs or community gathering spaces.

Their first relief centre in the Caribbean Commonwealth nation of Dominica has been completed and the second one in Puerto Rico is currently under construction.