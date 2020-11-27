Happy feet

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    5 hours ago

ROVING ACT: Dancers performing in Sinfonia Callejera (Street Symphony) of the National Youth Symphony Orchestra, organised by the city council in Santo Domingo earlier this month, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Sinfonia Callejera visits different neighbourhoods of the Dominican capital.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 27, 2020, with the headline 'Happy feet'. Print Edition | Subscribe