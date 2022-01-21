Hannibal actor was one of France's most promising stars

PARIS • French star Gaspard Ulliel, who played a young Hannibal Lecter and had a top role in a new Marvel television series, died on Wednesday at 37 following a skiing accident, his family said.

Ulliel was already in the top tier of French actors and had gained international attention for his performance as the famous cannibal in Hannibal Rising ( 2007).

He also had a leading role as Midnight Man in the Marvel TV series Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, which launches on Disney+ in March.

His family confirmed the death - which followed a skiing accident in south-east France on Tuesday - in a statement by his agent.

A spokesman for the ski station said another skier had crashed into Ulliel at the meeting of two slopes.

The actor was airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble, where he died on Wednesday, the agent said.

Ulliel won a Cesar, the French equivalent of an Oscar, for best actor in 2017 for It's Only The End Of The World, in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard and Lea Seydoux.

He had already taken home a Cesar in 2005 for most promising actor after appearing in the World War I drama, A Very Long Engagement, alongside Audrey Tautou.

He starred in Saint Laurent, one of two biopics about the legendary designer released in 2014, though he lost out at the Cesars to actor Pierre Niney, star of the rival film, Yves Saint Laurent.

Niney, 32, was one of the first to react on Twitter, saying: "Broken heart. Gaspard was benevolence and kindness. Beauty and talent."

Ulliel was born just outside Paris on Nov 25, 1984, and picked up a small scar from a dog bite as a child. He said it helped him because it looked like a dimple.

He was just 11 when he started working on screen and picked up two Cesar newcomer nominations in 2003 and 2004, finally winning the following year.

He also had major modelling gigs, including a contract as the face of a Chanel aftershave.

One of his directors described him as something of an enigma.

"He's a strange boy, difficult to penetrate," said film-maker Rodolphe Marconi, who directed Ulliel in The Last Day (2004).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE