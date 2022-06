K-pop idol-turned-actor Han Geng (So Young, 2013) teams up with Wu Jinyan, Qin Lan and Nie Yuan - the three leads of Story Of Yanxi Palace (2018) - in Legacy, a Chinese drama set in 1920s Shanghai.

The story follows the wealthy Yi family and three half-sisters fighting to inherit their father's mall business. Han, 38, plays elite, bespoke suit-clad diplomat Tang Fengwu, who romances the second sister Yi Zhongyu, played by Wu.