Hamasaki cancels gig due to health issue

TOKYO • A health scare forced J-pop superstar Ayumi Hamasaki to cancel her concert in Nagoya on Sunday.

Hamasaki, 43, felt unwell after performing the first of her two scheduled concerts in the city last Saturday.

In a statement on her official website, her agency Avex Management said she was taken to hospital where she was diagnosed as suffering from anaphylactic shock, a rare but severe allergy.

Avex added that the singer fell unconscious temporarily but her condition has stabilised.

Sunday's episode was the latest medical incident to plague Japan's top-selling solo singer, who has sold more than 60 million records.

Hamasaki said on Instagram last Thursday that she had fractured her ankle, but would still perform in Nagoya as scheduled last Saturday and Sunday.

She held two concerts in Chiba last month and is currently scheduled to stage four more in Tokyo and Hyogo.

In May, she announced the birth of her second child.

The queen of Japanese pop also released her latest single, 23rd Monster, in April to mark her 23rd anniversary in show business.

She also revealed in 2017 that she was grappling with hearing loss.