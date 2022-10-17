Halloween Ends starts strong, topping North America box office

LOS ANGELES - Universal scarefest Halloween Ends scored a strong start over the weekend, topping the North American box office with an estimated take of US$41.3 million (S$59 million), industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

The movie, ostensibly the last in a long string of profitable Halloween films (1978 to present), again stars Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, in a tale replete with throat-slashing, choking, fatal falls and a mysterious masked sewer-dweller.

Analysts had predicted a somewhat higher number: US$50 million or so. But given the film’s simultaneous release on the Peacock streaming service and its production cost of just US$30 million, its take was “excellent”, said Mr David Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The weeks before Halloween always smile on horror films – and over the weekend, another gruesome film, Paramount’s Smile, placed second at US$12.4 million. Sosie Bacon stars as a therapist whose grasp on reality is shaken by a horrifying event.

In third place for the Friday-through-Sunday period, down one spot from its release previous weekend, was Sony’s live action/computer-animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, at US$7.4 million. Javier Bardem, Shawn Mendes and Constance Wu star.