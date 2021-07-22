Hailey Baldwin quashes pregnancy speculation

LOS ANGELES • American model Hailey Baldwin has swiftly shot down speculation that she is pregnant after a social media post by her husband, Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

On Monday, Bieber, 27, posted a black-and-white photo of them together with the caption "mom and dad".

The caption immediately captured the attention of netizens, who thought it meant that the couple, who got married in 2018, are going to be parents.

Baldwin, 24, soon commented under her husband's post. She wrote: "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted", adding a laughing emoji.

Bieber and Baldwin have previously spoken publicly about having children.

Bieber, who rose to fame with the song Baby (2010), said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last December that he would leave the decision to his wife.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he said. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Asked by DeGeneres what they were waiting for, he replied: "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman and I think she's just not ready yet."