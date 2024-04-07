‘Gun control in the US is insane’: Kirsten Dunst wants new film Civil War to start conversations

LOS ANGELES – Could the United States and other major democracies collapse and descend into civil war?

This is the dystopian scenario imagined in the action thriller Civil War, which follows a group of journalists on a road trip through a war-torn America where citizens are pitted against one another in a bloody armed conflict.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on April 10, the movie is written and directed by Alex Garland, the English film-maker behind the acclaimed science-fiction drama Ex Machina (2014).

Kirsten Dunst plays veteran war photographer Lee, who is accompanied by her colleague Joel (Wagner Moura) and rookie reporter Jessie (Cailee Spaeny) as she heads to Washington, DC to interview the embattled president (Nick Offerman).

The audience never learns exactly what has caused this civil conflict, but the film will speak to the political anxieties of many Americans, says Dunst, who was Oscar-nominated for the psychological drama The Power Of The Dog (2021).

“For me personally, I’m most concerned lately about women’s rights and also about gun control in the US,” says the 41-year-old American actress, who also appeared in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002 to 2007).

The proliferation of guns in the US makes her fear for her family’s safety. She has two sons, aged five and two, with husband Jesse Plemons, the 36-year-old American actor who appeared with her in the crime comedy-drama Fargo (2014 to present) and also has a supporting role in Civil War.