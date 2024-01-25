Guide to a revolutionary moment in theatre: 8 themes in the musical Hamilton

MANILA – Singapore’s theatre scene will be abuzz with American history from April 19, when the Tony-winning musical Hamilton arrives in the Republic for the first time.

The production – which premiered on Broadway in 2015 with book, music and lyrics by American multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda – tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton (1757 to 1804). He will be played by Australian actor Jason Arrow on the international tour.

An immigrant from the West Indies, he played a key role in the American Revolution (1775 to 1783), during which Great Britain’s North American colonies won political independence and went on to form the United States of America.

The sung-and-rapped musical has a score that draws heavily from hip-hop, jazz and R&B, as well as traditional show tunes.

The Straits Times caught a performance of Hamilton when it was staged in Manila, the Philippines, in November 2023. It is now playing in Abu Dhabi until February, before coming to the Lion City.

Due to overwhelming demand, the Singapore season has been extended for an additional two weeks, until June 9.

Given the quick pacing, dense subject and the fact that much of the dialogue works on both literal and symbolic levels, Hamilton may be hard to grasp for first-time audiences.

Here is ST’s guide to eight themes explored in the musical.

1. Rising up

One key motif involves the characters, such as Hamilton, wanting to climb the social ladder.

The protagonist was born out of wedlock on the British island of Nevis in the Caribbean. His father, a Scotsman, abandoned the family in 1766 and his mother, described as a “whore”, died in 1768, leaving him an orphan.

The musical’s opening number, Alexander Hamilton, references Hamilton’s unfortunate start in life. But, despite growing up in squalor, he rises to become a hero and scholar. He does so through hard work, intelligence and a hunger to be better.

In 1773, he is sent to King’s College – now known as Columbia University – in New York, a hotbed of political and revolutionary activity.