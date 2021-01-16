Green Day cancel Singapore concert

American band Green Day have cancelled their April 1 Singapore Indoor Stadium concert due to the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

"The band would like to thank all fans for your patience and understanding, and we hope to stage the show in Singapore in the future," concert promoter Lushington Entertainments announced on its social media pages.

The band have also cancelled the rest of their shows in Asian cities such as Seoul and Bangkok.

The Grammy-winning trio were originally supposed to perform in Singapore on March 8 last year, but the show, as well as the rest of the band's tour, was postponed as the coronavirus outbreak worsened.

Those who bought tickets will receive a full refund from ticketing agency Ticketmaster.

Those who bought through credit cards will get automatic refunds, which will be processed in 30 business days.

Ticketmaster will contact those who bought tickets with cash or through Nets to arrange for refunds.

Buyers can also call 3158-8588 or e-mail enquiry@ticketmaster.sg for details.

Green Day last performed in Singapore to a full house crowd at the same venue in 2010.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, they are best known for hits such as Basket Case (1994), Boulevard Of Broken Dreams (2004) and 21 Guns (2009).

Formed in 1986, the band, comprising singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool, rose from the underground punk scene to become one of the most commercially successful American rock bands in the last two decades.

They have won multiple music awards, including five Grammy Awards.

Their 1994 commercial breakthrough Dookie won Best Alternative Music Performance in 1995, while their 2004 hit album American Idiot picked up Best Rock Album in 2004.

A stage adaptation of American Idiot on Broadway won two Tony Awards in 2010 and a Grammy in 2011.

The band have released 13 albums, including 1990 debut 39/Smooth and their most recent one, Father Of All..., last year.