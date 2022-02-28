Green Day and other musicians cancel shows over Russian invasion of Ukraine

SINGAPORE - American rock band Green Day have cancelled their upcoming concert in Moscow on May 29 over the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"With heavy hearts, in the light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium, " the Grammy-winning trio wrote on an Instagram Stories post.

"We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it's so much bigger than that."

The band added that they are confident that they will be able to perform in Moscow eventually in the future.

The gig is the latest high-profile music event affected by the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbouring state last Thursday and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has put the number of civilian deaths in Ukraine at 210 as of Sunday, British broadcaster BBC reported.

Historic New York venue Carnegie Hall has also cancelled appearances by musicians closely associated with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, who was supposed to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic from Feb 24 to 27, has been replaced by Canadian conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin. The venue also replaced Russian pianist Denis Matsuev with South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

Venues across Britain have also cancelled performances by Russian artists.

London's Royal Opera House cancelled a summer tour by Russia's popular Bolshoi Ballet. Performances by Russian State Ballet have also been cancelled at several venues, including the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron, who has millions of followers on social media, cancelled his sold-out concerts in Moscow and St Petersburg.

In a statement translated into English by The New York Times, he said: "I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine - when residents of Kyiv are forced to hide in basements and in the metro, while people are dying."

French ballet dancer Laurent Hilaire told Agence France-Presse that he has quit his position as director of Moscow's Stanilavski Theatre company because of the invasion and will be leaving the Russian capital.

