Great British Bake Off burned by netizens for reductive Mexican Week episode

BERKSHIRE, Britain – Criticism has been mounting in the last few days over a recent episode of the Great British Bake Off, which is known for its cosy and gentle take on cut-throat cooking competitions.

The episode, which aired in Britain last Tuesday and in the United States on Friday, was a “Mexican Week” episode in which contestants were tasked to make dishes such as pan dulce (sweet bread pastries), tacos and tres leche (three milk) cake.

However, in the aftermath of the episode, netizens vented their frustrations with the show’s reductive take on Mexican culture, which included the hosts mispronouncing Mexican dishes such as guacamole and pico de gallo.

The hosts, British television personalities Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, opened the episode wearing traditional Mexican sombrero hats and serapes (cloaks similar to ponchos) and joking that they would not even be able to make “juan” (pronounced one) Mexican joke, or “people will get upset”.

One contestant slapped a decorative moustache on his cake, likely in reference to stereotypical images of Mexican men with curly moustaches wearing sombreros and serapes.

On Twitter, one netizen observed: “So apparently (judge) Paul Hollywood went to Mexico, then came back and told the GBBO crew about its existence and that everyone in Mexico only wears sombreros and carries maracas.”

Many lamented the missed opportunity to explore a different culture, with one Twitter user pointing out: “I wish they still did the wee educational sections in Bake Off, like they still do on (spin-off The Great British Sewing Bee). I’d really like to learn more about Mexican baking – surely there’s more they could showcase here than chilli-chocolate and tacos?”

Another said: “I think the most irritating part of the Mexican week GBBO episode is it was so obvious no one knew anything about Mexico, the people, the culture, the language or the food. And yet, despite the obvious ignorance, the judges held themselves qualified to judge Mexican food.”

In an article published on Friday, British newspaper The Guardian highlighted that the episode was representative of how Mexican culture was still poorly understood in Britain and many other places.

Mexico City chef Adriana Cavita, who runs the well-respected Cavita restaurant in central London, told the newspaper: “For me, it’s a bit sad to see this kind of thing because knowing my culture and my country, I feel it’s more than just a cactus and a sombrero.”

Speaking to news outlet CNN, Puerto Rican television host and chef Alejandra Ramos echoed social media commentators who criticised the baking show for showcasing tacos, which are not a baked good. “Mexico has incredible pastries, cakes, breads and even baked savoury dishes that they could have made instead. But that would have called for more actual knowledge about Mexican culture and cuisine, which is clearly lacking here.”