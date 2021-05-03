Grammys to scrap 'secret' nomination committees

LOS ANGELES • The organisers of the Grammys said last Friday they were scrapping the "secret" committees that select which acts get nominated for the prestigious music awards, following criticism from artistes and allegations of rigging.

The Recording Academy said nominations for the awards next year would be decided by its entire voting membership of more than 11,000, rather than the anonymous 15-to 30-member expert committees that had previously made the selections.

The academy said the "significant changes" to the awards process "reflect its ongoing commitment to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable".

In its statement, the organisation said it was also reducing the number of categories in which voters can vote and added two new award categories, in Latin and global music, to take the total to 86.

The changes come after R&B star The Weeknd in November accused the Grammy organisers of being corrupt after he surprisingly received no nominations, despite a big year commercially.

"The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency," the Canadian, known for hits such as Blinding Lights and Starboy, tweeted at the time and pledged to stop submitting music for awards consideration.

