Grammy winner Laufey blends theatrics with intimacy in enchanting A Matter Of Time Singapore show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Icelandic singer-songerwriter Laufey held her A Matter Of Time concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19.

Laufey: A Matter Of Time Tour in Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 19

From humble beginnings of bedroom covers and softly lit TikTok performances to achieving Grammy-winning status and selling out arenas, Laufey’s rise centres on her heartfelt songs and unwavering connection with fans.

Yet despite the bigger stages and growing fan base, the Icelandic-Chinese singer-songwri ter has retained the intimacy and sincerity that first drew listeners into her melancholic, jazz-tinged world.

This blend of grandeur and closeness shaped the 27-year-old’s A Matter Of Time concert in Singapore, where she balanced sweeping theatrics and proficient musicianship with old-soul charm.

1. Laufey graduates to the arena stage without losing intimacy

What stood out immediately was the scale of the production. Giant clock motifs towered over the stage, cinematic projections swept across massive screens and orchestral transitions stitched the concert together like an old Hollywood musical.

Laufey held her A Matter Of Time concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19. PHOTO: NICOLE MAGO

Opening in a flowing blue fairy tale-princess gown, Laufey looked every bit the star who had officially graduated from past performances at smaller venues – Pasir Panjang Power Station in 2023 and Singapore Expo in 2024 – to the Singapore Indoor Stadium now.

The concert unfolded almost like a Broadway production divided into acts. The opening run of Clockwork and Lover Girl from her latest album A Matter Of Time (2025) established the show’s theatrical flair, while Falling Behind (2022) added breezy bossa nova textures that perfectly suited her romantic, vintage-inspired “Laufeycore” aesthetic.

Yet even amid the spectacle, the concert never lost its warmth.

Laufey paused to gush over the audience. “You guys sound amazing. Give yourselves an applause,” she said, before joking about Singapore’s heat and admitting: “I did not know writing stupid songs about stupid boys would get me here.”

Laufey stepped off the stage and onto the arena floor to mingle with fans directly. PHOTO: NICOLE MAGO

Throughout the night, the crowd responded with deafening screams and thunderous sing-alongs that rivalled the energy of a K-pop concert.

One of the evening’s standout moments came when Laufey stepped off the stage while crooning jazz-pop ballad Bored (2023), and onto the arena floor to mingle with fans directly. It transformed the cavernous venue into something far more personal.

She closed the first act on a soaring high with Too Little, Too Late (2025). Seated at the piano, she delivered the song with aching emotion before the arrangement crescendoed into a stunning finale led by the accomplished string quartet. It was the kind of dramatic, cinematic moment that justified the concert’s arena scale.

2. Her musicianship remains the true highlight

If Act 1 dazzled visually, Act 2 mesmerised emotionally, as it stripped everything back and reminded audiences why Laufey’s musicianship remains her greatest strength.

A highlight of the concert was during the intimate segment where Laufey transforms the stage to a jazz club. PHOTO: NICOLE MAGO

Returning in a glittering flapper-style dress and joined by a smaller jazz ensemble featuring double bass, drums and keyboard, she declared: “This is my favourite part of the night where I’m bringing a jazz club to you guys.”

She encouraged the crowd to picture themselves holding a glass of wine, or a “glass of water” for the under-aged audience. When she added holding a cigarette to the image, she quickly changed it to a “gummy worm”, adding that she does not smoke, and her fans should not too, which had the crowd responding with laughter.

Laufey, who studied at the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, occupies an unusual musical grey zone – not fully jazz, not fully pop and not quite classical crossover either. But that in-between space is precisely what makes her compelling.

Her rich, mellow alto voice sounded especially suited for her jazz-heavy songs. Throughout the night, she moved effortlessly between cello, piano and guitar while maintaining remarkable vocal control.

The concert’s emotional and musical peak may have been Forget-Me-Not (2025) in Act 3. Introduced as a tribute to her Icelandic roots and backed by sweeping orchestration, the performance was breathtaking. Laufey’s vocals soared effortlessly while the orchestra swelled around her, creating one of the evening’s most transcendent moments.

Later in Act 4, Promise and Goddess, from her Grammy-winning album Bewitched (2023), reminded audiences why those songs have become fan favourites, with Laufey delivering both with raw vulnerability and powerful control.

Snow White (2025) revealed some of the night’s most emotionally exposed songwriting, as Laufey opened up to the crowd about her constant struggles with self-doubt and body image insecurities.

3. The fans turned the concert into a community

What elevated the concert beyond a technically impressive performance was the relationship between Laufey and her fans.

Laufey with a fan, who was crowned the Best Dressed Guest of the night. PHOTO: NICOLE MAGO

The audience arrived dressed for the occasion, many embracing vintage-inspired fashion complete with ribbons, lace gloves and elegant dresses. There was also a “Best Dressed Guest” segment, where a fan was crowned by Laufey’s mascot bunny, Mei Mei.

Laufey’s small talk between songs felt natural and charmingly awkward, as though she was still surprised by the scale of her own success. That self-awareness and humility made the concert all the more endearing.

During the encore, she returned with Letter To My 13 Year Old Self (2023) and reflected on her journey with visible gratitude. “Who knew I could sell out an arena in Singapore?” she marvelled. “I feel so lucky to be part of this community.”