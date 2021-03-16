For Subscribers
63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Grammy girl power
Women ruled the music industry's most important night, with singer Beyonce making history as the female artiste with the most Grammy wins and H.E.R. winning Song of the Year
In a Grammys like no other, women artistes swept the major awards.
Beyonce made history as the female artiste with the most Grammy wins when she collected her 28th trophy for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade. She beat previous record-holder bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss' 27 wins.
