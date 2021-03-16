Grammy girl power

63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Women ruled the music industry's most important night, with singer Beyonce making history as the female artiste with the most Grammy wins and H.E.R. winning Song of the Year

H.E.R. (right) won two Grammys - one for Best R&B Song for Better Than I Imagined and the other for Song of the Year for I Can't Breathe. Singer Beyonce (above, left) and rapper Megan Thee Stallion (right) accepting the Best Rap Performance award for
Singer Beyonce (left) and rapper Megan Thee Stallion (right) accepting the Best Rap Performance award for Savage.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
In a Grammys like no other, women artistes swept the major awards.

Beyonce made history as the female artiste with the most Grammy wins when she collected her 28th trophy for Best R&B Performance for Black Parade. She beat previous record-holder bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss' 27 wins.

