Grab a BTS Meal from McDonald's Singapore outlets from May 27

SEOUL• Fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's has announced that it is teaming up with popular K-pop group BTS for a new celebrity meal that will hit the stores globally next month.

The BTS Meal consists of Chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink, as well as Sweet Chilli and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from the South Korean unit of McDonald's.

The new collaboration, which follows the company's previous partnerships with US rapper Travis Scott and Colombian singer J Balvin, will arrive in 49 countries including Singapore, Canada, South Korea and India.

The chain said the menu "tour" will kick off first in the US and 11 other countries on May 26 before customers elsewhere will be able to get hold of the BTS Meal over the next few weeks.

The meal will be available in Singapore from May 27.

"The band have great memories with McDonald's. We're excited about this collaboration and can't wait to share the BTS Meal with the world," said BTS' record label Bighit Music.

In a statement, McDonald's USA's chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley said BTS "truly light up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music".

"We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can - through our delicious food - when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month," she said.

The McDonald's global campaign is the latest in a series of business partnerships BTS have signed in recent years.

The Dynamite (2020) singers, who became the first South Korean nominees to perform at this year's Grammy Awards, have enjoyed several celebrity endorsement deals in recent years, including with smartphone brand Samsung Galaxy, Kloud Beer and sports fashion brand Fila.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK