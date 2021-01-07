Got7's Yugyeom could be leaving the K-pop boy band

K-pop boy band Got7 may be losing one of its seven members soon.

According to South Korean news sites, Yugyeom is said to be signing with hip-hop label AOMG after the band's exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment ends this month (January).

Last month (December), another member, Jinyoung, was rumoured as well to have been in contact with another management company, BH Entertainment.

With these members moving on and possibly going solo, the future of the popular group, which formed in 2014, is in question.

However, their management company has released a statement saying it is still in talks regarding the contracts and future activities of the group. It also said it will release the news when it is ready.

The year 2020 had been good for the band, who were in the Top 10 for Worldwide Fan's Choice at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

They also took home the Daesang (or grand prize) for Performance of the Year at the 2020 Asia Artist Awards.

On Twitter, some fans have voiced support for Yugyeom to leave the group, never mind that Got7 might have to change its name to Got6.

However, others have left messages on social media, proclaiming: "Seven or nothing."



Members of K-pop boyband Got7 (from left) Yugyeom, Jinyoung, Mark, JB, Jackson, BamBam and Youngjae. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

