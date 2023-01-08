Got7’s Jinyoung to drop highly anticipated solo album on Jan 18

SEOUL – South Korean pop star Jinyoung, who found fame as a member of K-pop boy band Got7, has confirmed that his solo album will land on Jan 18.

Jinyoung, who was born Park Jin-young, revealed the news with a trio of Instagram posts last Saturday teasing its imminent release.

The 28-year-old singer-actor revealed that the album will be titled Chapter 0: With, and that fans can look forward to new teaser content from him every day until Jan 18.

The upcoming posts will include details such as the track listing and teaser clips.

This is his first solo release since Got7 left their founding agency in 2021 to focus on their individual careers.

Jinyoung has kept himself busy with turns in K-dramas such as Yumi’s Cells (2021 to 2022) and The Devil Judge (2021), before announcing his solo album in November 2022.

It comes after Got7, who debuted in 2014, staged a comeback in May 2022. Their self-titled album topped the iTunes album chart in 83 countries, according to South Korean media.

Jinyoung’s Got7 bandmate Jackson Wang recently made the headlines in Singapore, selling out a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 23, before hosting a party atop Marina Bay Sands hotel on Christmas Eve.