The popular television show Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012) revolved around a group of rich teenagers at a posh school in New York, shamelessly revelling in their wealth.

Their lives were narrated by a mischievous chronicler of their indiscretions known only as "Gossip Girl" - and she returns in a sequel series of the same name, which debuts on HBO Go today and follows a new clique of students at the school.