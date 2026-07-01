Golden Village to close Plaza Singapura outlet after 28 years amid mall revamp

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The cinema has been in operation for 28 years.

SINGAPORE – Golden Village Multiplex is winding down its cinema operations at Plaza Singapura on Aug 16, after 28 years.

In a statement on July 1, Golden Village said the closure comes as the Orchard Road mall embarks on a “major revamp”. The outlet was first opened in 1998.

Six cinema halls will host their final screenings on Aug 2, while the remaining halls will continue welcoming audiences right up to the cinema’s final day on Aug 16 .

“We are deeply grateful to generations of movie-goers who have supported GV Plaza over the past 28 years,”said chief executive of Golden Village, Clara Cheo.

“The cinema has been home to countless shared experiences and we thank our patrons, partners, staff, and our landlord, Plaza Singapura and CapitaLand; for being part of this remarkable journey and for their support over the years.”