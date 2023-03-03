Going to Harry Styles’ concert? Earplugs may come in handy after Australian fan ruptures eardrum

Fans of British pop star Harry Styles may want to bring along earplugs for his upcoming concert here after an Australian fan apparently suffered a ruptured eardrum during a show.

In a video that was uploaded on Wednesday, TikTok user Bella Bauer showed her bandaged ear and the antibiotics she was prescribed.

She claimed she had ruptured her eardrum at the former One Direction singer’s concert in Gold Coast, Australia, on Tuesday, as the crowd shouted the lyrics to the song As It Was.

Sharing a clip taken outside Heritage Bank Stadium of the crowd inside screaming “leave America”, a lyric in the hit song, the fan wrote: “If you are wondering how loud the “leave America” was in the stadium... it ruptured my ear drum. Worth it!”

Styles’ fans are known to shout this lyric as criticism of the idol for having more concerts in the US than anywhere else.

She added: “Here’s to covering my ear for two weeks and some antibiotics.”

A ruptured eardrum typically heals within a few weeks without treatment, although some may need surgery, according to the Mayo Clinic. It could also lead to hearing loss or ear infections.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noises above 70 decibels –for example, from a leaf blower – over a prolonged period of time can damage hearing.

Noises above 120 decibels, such as if one were standing beside an ambulance siren, can cause immediate harm to ears.

The average noise level at a concert is around 100 decibels.

Styles will be performing at the National Stadium in Singapore on March 17 as part of the Asia leg of his Love On Tour.