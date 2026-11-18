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Going to BTS’ concert? Learn the moves to Mic Drop and Swim from dancers Eugene x Jojo

SINGAPORE – When Singaporean choreographer Jojo Hung watches BTS perform, it is member V’s subtle facial expressions that catch her eye.

She is so fascinated by the K-pop star’s stage presence that she sometimes pauses performance videos to show her husband, fellow choreographer Eugene Ho.

Ho, meanwhile, admires Jungkook’s athleticism and explosive moves. Both are fans of J-Hope’s street-dance prowess.

Ahead of the K-pop boy band’s four Arirang World Tour concerts at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, the duo filmed two dance tutorials for The Straits Times Life’s Instagram account (www.instagram.com/straitstimesfood/).

They break down the choreography of popular BTS tracks Mic Drop (2017) and Swim (2026) so fans can follow along at home and practise at their own pace before the shows.

If you are new to dance, the couple – also known as Eugene x Jojo – suggest starting with Swim due to its slower tempo.

Hung discovered BTS through their early song We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2 (2013), while Ho noticed the septet when they began working with international choreographers, particularly on Fire (2016).

As a K-pop dance instructor, Hung also learnt BTS routines at her students’ request, eventually becoming a fan herself.

Her favourite choreography remains Fire, which she calls “iconic”, while she also enjoys mellower songs such as Spring Day (2017) and Life Goes On (2020).

“What stands out is their ability to connect with fans of different dance backgrounds and skill levels, and get everyone vibing and dancing along to their music,” says Hung.

She adds: “BTS definitely have some of the most intricate choreographies. Sometimes, a routine that may seem ‘easy’ to the general audience actually requires a strong foundation and movement awareness to execute well, and that can be just as challenging.”

The couple also admire how the group’s synchronised choreography allows each member’s individuality to shine through.

Dancers Jojo Hung and Eugene Ho met on the dance floor in 2016 and bonded over their shared passion for dance. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

It is something they can relate to, having spent years learning to harmonise their different dance styles and personalities.

Finding their rhythm

Born in the United States to a Malaysian-Thai family, Ho studied engineering at the National University of Singapore, where he immersed himself in the local dance scene . He initially viewed dance as a hobby before pursuing it as a career.

Hung, who studied hospitality and resort management at Nanyang Polytechnic, had always dreamt of singing and dancing professionally.

The two met at a dance session in Singapore in 2016 and bonded over their shared passion.

But romantic chemistry did not automatically translate into harmony on the dance floor. When they entered their first competition as a duo in 2017, disagreements were frequent.

Hung describes herself as spontaneous and driven by inspiration, while Ho is calmer and more methodical.

“We had the same goal, but how do we get there? Our styles and approaches were very different,” she recalls.

Over time, their contrasting approaches became complementary strengths. Ho focuses on formations and the overall structure of a routine, while Hung pays attention to the finer details of movements and performance.

“He’s the engineer, the brain,” says Hung, while Ho describes her as “the eye”.

Married for five years, they have also learnt to draw boundaries between their professional and personal lives.

Work discussions once followed them everywhere – from the car to the dinner table to even while watching television.

They now try to set aside time when talking shop is off-limits, although inspiration does not always respect those boundaries.

Beyond the dance floor

Their careers took them to Bangkok, Thailand, in 2020, where they trained aspiring K-pop and T-pop artistes, including trainees at YGMM, a joint venture between South Korea’s YG Entertainment and Thailand’s GMM Grammy.

The couple also built a home there, but returned to the Republic in early 2026 after joining Jam Republic, a Singapore-based agency representing professional choreographers and dancers from South-east Asia, to compete in the International Dance League (IDL), a global team-based professional dance competition.

Making a living from dance requires financial planning. They have leased out their Bangkok home while deciding whether to settle in Singapore or return to the Thai capital.

Ho has also supported Hung’s ambitions as an independent singer, contributing his skills as choreographer, performance director and adviser to her music projects.

After a decade together, their priorities have evolved.

“Back then, it was ‘dance is life’,” says Hung. “Now, dance is just part of our lives, but it’s not everything.”