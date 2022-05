In many ways, Grace And Frankie is an unlikely hit: a quirky television comedy about two women rediscovering life, love and lust in their 70s.

It is not young or hip and has no big action scenes, superheroes or anything else that makes up most blockbuster entertainment these days. But as it unveiled part two of its seventh and final season last Friday, the show - which debuted in 2015 - is making history as the longest-running original series, comedy or drama, on Netflix.