Going for more than a song

The late singer-songwriter Prince’s custom-made ensemble, White Schecter Cloud Guitar and Blue Cloud Guitar went under the hammer in a Music Icons auction in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend. The Blue Cloud Guitar’s estimated price was between US$60,000 (S$79,600) and $80,000, but was sold for US$281,250.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Organised by Julien's Auctions, other items included the Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars (above) used by musician Eddie Van Halen, a Custom Yamaha G1 Baby Grand Piano belonging to Tommy Lee - which was sold at US$28,800, above its US$8,000 to $10,000 estimated price - as well as Elton Johns' 1975 stage-worn Piano jumpsuit costume and signed fur jacket.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Organised by Julien's Auctions, other items included the Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars used by musician Eddie Van Halen, a Custom Yamaha G1 Baby Grand Piano belonging to Tommy Lee (above) - which was sold at US$28,800, above its US$8,000 to $10,000 estimated price - as well as Elton Johns' 1975 stage-worn Piano jumpsuit costume and signed fur jacket.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Organised by Julien’s Auctions, other items included the Charvel EVH Art Series Electric guitars used by musician Eddie Van Halen,a Custom Yamaha G1 Baby Grand Piano belonging to Tommy Lee – which was sold at US$28,800, above its US$8,000 to $10,000 estimated price – as well as Elton Johns’ 1975 stage-worn Piano jumpsuit costume and signed fur jacket (both above).PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
