Going for impact

The spark that turned into the flame in Glenn Yong's acting career was ignited by Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"When I watched the 2002 movie Catch Me If You Can, where DiCaprio plays a conman who impersonates, among other things, a pilot, banker, lawyer and policeman, it made me realise that as an actor, you can really try out so many lives. That's not something you can do with an office job," says Yong.

These days, the 25-year-old has plenty of imaginary lives to keep him busy. He made his debut as a lead actor in September in Mediacorp's Chinese-language drama Live Your Dreams and is currently seen on the big screen in Ah Girls Go Army, the latest instalment of director Jack Neo's Ah Boys To Men (2012 to 2017) movie franchise.

It was not so long ago that Yong himself was an army recruit exploring social media.

"I was doing my national service in 2018 and I started posting a lot of TikTok videos. That was when TikTok really took off and I was probably one of its early adopters. Some of those videos went viral, and that's when people started noticing me and asking me for shoots and shows," he says.

Since then, his rise has been swift.

"This past year has been a breakthrough year for me: I got my first lead role on TV and then my first lead role in a movie. Those were two things I set for myself as goals and I'm so thankful I've been able to achieve them at such an early stage in my career."

That is not to say that the journey has been without bumps.

"There are definitely a lot of doubters - people who don't want to see me succeed and so they do or say a lot of things behind my back," he says.

"That is not something I was familiar with. Before I was an actor, I never knew anybody in the media or entertainment industry. In the past two years, I've realised that many things are different from what I expected - what you see may not always be what you get."

But he remains optimistic.