Godzilla Minus Zero sequel fulfills director Takashi Yamazaki’s childhood dream 

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LOS ANGELES - As a child, Japanese writer-director Takashi Yamazaki dreamed of seeing King Ghidorah, Godzilla’s three-headed archrival, destroy his hometown on screen, a wish he finally fulfilled decades later in Godzilla Minus Zero.

The 62-year-old, who grew up in the Japanese city of Matsumoto, said he eagerly awaited the release of the 1964 film Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster because he hoped to see the dragon wreak havoc on his hometown. Instead, he was disappointed by how briefly Matsumoto appeared in the monster’s path of destruction.

“So, 55 years later, I had King Ghidorah appear in my own film. I had the chance to make the movie I wanted to watch back then, and I created the footage that I wanted to show my younger self, as if to say, ‘This is what you wanted to see, isn’t it?’” Yamazaki said.

“So, my dream has finally come true after 55 years, and I am truly happy,” he added.

Yamazaki, whose 2023 film Godzilla Minus One earned widespread acclaim, including an Oscar for visual effects, introduced a kamikaze pilot named Koichi Shikishima (played by Ryunosuke Kamiki) who is haunted by survivor’s guilt after failing to stop Godzilla before the monster is transformed by atomic bomb radiation in 1945.

Godzilla Minus Zero, the 2026 sequel, continues the story of Shikishima, his girlfriend Noriko Oishi (Minami Hamabe) and their adopted daughter Akiko (Sae Nagatani).

Two years after surviving Godzilla’s devastation, the family faces a new threat when King Ghidorah attacks Japan.

(From left) Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe and director Takashi Yamazaki at the premiere of Godzilla Minus Zero in Los Angeles, US on Oct 28, 2026. PHOTO: EPA

For Japanese actress Hamabe, 26, Godzilla Minus Zero carries greater expectations than its predecessor.

“The cast and crew know that we can’t simply maintain the status quo, but as a sequel, we need to increase the entertainment factor, the fun factor, the message,” she said.

Still, Yamazaki urged the team not to chase the success of the first film.

“I told the guys you need to forget everything. We got really lucky with Godzilla Minus One. Don’t chase that. Focus on making the best possible Godzilla film, best possible entertainment spectacle,” he recalled telling the crew.

Japanese actor Kamiki, 33, said Godzilla has endured because the character reflects the concerns of each generation.

“Godzilla is almost this mirror that reflects the state of humankind and society back at us, any given time or era in which it’s produced or released,” he said, highlighting its timeless appeal. REUTERS

Godzilla Minus Zero is showing in Singapore cinemas.