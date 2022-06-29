Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film

LOS ANGELES • Top Gun: Maverick passed US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in global ticket sales, according to Paramount Pictures, becoming the highest-grossing film for actor Tom Cruise and marking the best year for the studio since 2014.

The film has grossed more than US$520 million in North America and more than US$486 million internationally, Paramount said on Monday in an e-mail.

It is the biggest movie for the studio, part of Paramount Global, since Transformers: Age Of Extinction in 2014.

Paramount hardly released any movies during the pandemic and big titles such as actor Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War (2021), director Aaron Sorkin's The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (2020) and comedian Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America (2021) went directly to streaming services.

The Top Gun sequel, co-produced and co-financed with Skydance Media, was the only major release to exceed expectations last weekend, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, which predicts consumer spending may slow amid soaring inflation.

That is despite a packed and diverse slate of upcoming theatrical releases.

Over the weekend, North American ticket sales for all movies more than tripled to US$3.6 billion for this year from a year earlier.

Revenue remains about a third below 2019 levels, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Top Gun: Maverick, which was supposed to be released in 2020, faced several delays due to the pandemic.

The new movie follows the life of Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, played by Cruise who reprises his role, now a senior pilot dealing with the consequences of events shown in the original film while getting a team of pilots ready for a high-risk mission over dangerous territory.

Other actors include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

BLOOMBERG